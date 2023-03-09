4 JKCA players selected for Nat’l Camp

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 9: Four budding under-19 cricketers of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) have been selected to participate in the National Camp, scheduled to be held from April 24 to Mary 18.

The national camp is being organized by BCCI to hone the skills of budding players in junior age groups both in men and women. “The camps will be conducted under the aegis of Bangalore based National Cricket Academy (NCA) of BCCI at different locations across the country,” said Brig. Anil Gupta, Member Administration JKCA.

The players selected from JKCA are promising wicketkeeper-batsman Rydham Sharma from Poonch, talented leg spinner Ritvik Jaitely from Jammu, wicket taking off spinner from Baramulla Ranjot Singh and hard hitting middle order batsman Mousub Bhat from Pulwama.

“It will be a golden chance for the youngsters to learn from the best coaches in the country and further refine and improve their game so that they can showcase their talent at the national level,” said Brig. (Retd) Anil Gupta.

The sub-committee members have expressed happiness at the selection of these players and advised them to make best use of the golden opportunity provided to them by the BCCI.