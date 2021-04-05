3rd PPCPL U/19 from Apr 18

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5: Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu is going to organize 3rd Police Public Cricket Premier League (PPCPL) for Under-19 boys on the pattern of IPL in collaboration with senior cricketers of Jammu & KC Sports Club Jammu from April 18.

The league will be organized under the guidance of Police Officers and the reputed cricketers of the J&K. The national players from UT along with top India players have confirmed their participation in the event. The league shall be played on ‘Round Robin Basis’ and each team will play six league matches in the first round and the top four teams shall qualify for the semi-final stage.

It was decided in a meeting which was held under the chairmanship of IGP Jammu wherein threadbare discussion was conducted for the smooth and successful conduct of the event. It was also decided that in order to avoid major gatherings no selection trials or auction of players shall be conducted this time but the participating teams can conduct selection trials at their own at different places for the composition of their respective teams and in this regard, different committees have been framed.

The executive committee of the league includes Chandan Kohli SSP Jammu, SSP Pawan Parihar SO to DIG Jammu, Rajesh Gill CPO and former Ranji players, Shahid Parvez, Surinder Singh Bagal and Rakesh Koul former Ranji players, Arjun Choudhary MD KC Sports Club, Ashish Singh MD Horizon Sports Club, Sudhir Singh, Sanjeev Mahajan and Saleem Ur Rehman BCCI level umpires.

The slogan of the league is “Let our junior cricketers smell the aroma of IPL at Jammu with J&K Police.”

Seven teams will participate in the tournament including Game Changer, Kathua Knight Riders, Vriddhi Royals, Samar Strikers, Elite Tigers, CAP Smashers and Game Changers Rising Stars.