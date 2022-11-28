3rd Caddy Golf tournament held at JTGC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 28: The 3rd Caddy Golf tournament was organised by Sqn. LDR RS Chib, former Minister on behalf of Jammu Golfer Association at Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), here today.

The others who were associated with the organizers included Bharat Sharma, Maj. Gen Shamsher Singh, Dr Ritesh Gupta, Vijay Saraf, former secretary Amar Singh Club, Dr Sunil Bhatt, Sunil Gupta and Manav Gupta, Secretary, JTGC, while NS Jamwal ADG, BSF (Retd.) was the chief guest of the event.

A total of 44 golfers participated in the tournament and the overall trophy was won by Mukhtayar Ali and Heera stood runner-up.

The other winners for longest drive, straight drive, nearest to pin and bull’s eye were Pawan Kumar, Sajjad Hussain and Sohan Lal. The winners in their respective ‘Four Ball’ were Prakash Chander, Shakeel Ahmed, Mukhtayar Ali, Heera, Khadam Hussain, Rakesh Verma, Mohd Ayub, Akhtar Hussain, Zakir Hussain, Zakir Kohli and Zafar Hussain.

NS Jamwal, while speaking to media and addressing the participants after the prize distribution ceremony, conveyed his appreciation to former Minister RS Chib and other members for organizing an excellent tournament for the caddies. He said a caddy is almost a guide for his golfer and in company of a good caddy one can perform better.

He further added that organizing such tournaments for the ‘caddies’ is a good tradition and will provide an opportunity to some of them to become good golfers.

RS Chib further said that it is the endeavour of our Golfer’s Association to provide a platform to those who are interested to play golf. He said that the caddies are playing a vital role in the field of golfing and it is our duty to provide them an opportunity to show their talent by organizing such tournaments.

He appreciated those who conceived the idea of establishment of the Jammu Tawi Course with special reference to Ghulam Nabi Azad, then CM of J&K. He said that it is quite encouraging that our LG Manoj Sinha is also taking equal interest in maintaining the JTGC.