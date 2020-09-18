2nd International Conference RISET-20 on Industry organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology in collaboration with IIT Bombay (Spoken Tutorial), Department of Electronics, University of Jammu and Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), Jammu Centre organised online 2nd International Conference RISET-20 on Industry 4.0 Generation.

The conference was inaugurated by Er Vidhi S Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Trustee of Jamwal Group of Educational, whereas introductive speech was delivered by Prof AK Srivastava, Director YCET who highlighted the details regarding the conference and gave the objectives of organizing this conference on the theme on “Industry 4.0 Generation”.

Prof Al-Dabass, Professor Emeritus of Nottingham Trent University, UK was the guest of honour while Vice Chancellor of Jammu University, Prof Manoj Dhar was the chief guest and Dr Mesfin Belachew, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Communication and Information Technology addressed the audience during the conference. Prof Praveen Lehna, HoD Electronics, University of Jammu and Prof Awaneesh Abrol, Chairman IETE Jammu Centre were also part of the event, whereas the vote of thanks was given by Er Dinesh Gupta.

Prof Adrian Hopgood, Professor of Intelligent Systems, University of Portsmouth, UK gave his keynote address on “Practical Artificial Intelligence using Complementary Techniques”. Dr Arun Prakash Arangaon from University of Manchester UK gave his keynote speech on “Opportunities around Graphene and its Technologies”, whereas Prof R K Shyamasundar, Prof Emeritous, IIT Bombay delivered his address on “Machine Learning”.

Research papers were also presented by authors in parallel session in the stream of Civil / Mechanical / CSE / IT / E&C / Electrical Engineering.

Er Loveneesh Talwar, Er Robin Kumar, Er Neeraj Pandita, Er Kamal Kishor, Er Rajnish Magotra (HoD Civil Engg.) and Gurshish Kaur coordinated the event.