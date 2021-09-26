24th District Jammu Taekwondo C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: 24th District Jammu Taekwondo Championship, organised by District Taekwondo Association, concluded at Brahmin Pratinidhi Sabha Parade, here today.

Professor Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor Central University of Jammu was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, whereas Dr SM Bali senior vice president of India Taekwondo was also present. The chief guest distributed medals among the winners, whereas Dr SM Bali congratulated the medal winners and assured full support to the J&K Taekwondo Association for future events.

Around 300 players and officials took part in this four days long event and displayed their talent wherein Atul International Taekwondo Academy (AITA) Channi Himmat was declared as overall champion, while as AITA RS Pura and Mahadev Taekwondo Club stood 2nd and 3rd during the championship.

On the closing day, para athlete’s matches were conducted wherein Para-athletes Chandeep Singh remained winner and Satwik demonstrated his marvellous Taekwondo skills.

The best sportsman spirit award went to Bal Ashram RS Pura and Youth Services & Sports Taekwondo Academy, Khel Gaon Nagrota, while the best active participation award was clinched by Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu.

Mohd Syed (JKAS), BS Jamwal (Retired DC), Subhash Shastri (President MNC), Ramesh Chandra Sharma (Manager BPS), Vikas Gupta (General Secretary J&K Judo Association) and Sandeev Suri were among the guests of honours and Ravinder Mishra, Tarun Sharma, Gurinder Rakwal, Vikrant Narwalia,, Romy Jamwal, Vikas Sharma, Dr Raina, Mohit Sharma, Farkhanda Khan, Burhan-u-Din Khan, Danish Manzoor and Mitan Baru were the special guests.

The championship was held under the supervision of Master Atul Pangotra, whereas Anuj Sharma (organizing secretary JKTA) presided over the event. The referee team was led by Vinod Grewal along with Nitish Anand, Narinder Sharma, Tarun Sharma, Rashmi Gupta, Vipan Sharma, Anchal Sharma, Amit Kumar and Arsalan Ahmed.