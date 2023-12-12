1st ‘Test’: Struggle for India ‘A’ bowlers as SA ‘A’ score 298/5

POTCHEFSTROOM (SOUTH AFRICA), Dec 12:

Jean du Plessis nicely blended caution with aggression to score a patient ton while Rubin Hermann missed his mark by mere five runs as South Africa A made lacklustre India A bowlers toil, scoring 298 for 5 on second day of the first ‘Unofficial’ Test.

The first day was a complete washout due to rain.

At stumps, Du Plessis was unbeaten on 103 off 207 balls, having completed his seventh first-class hundred in the penultimate over, guiding a Tushar Deshpande (0/48 in 16 overs) delivery past point.

The decision to bat first by India skipper Kona Bharat didn’t pay much dividends on a slow surface as it became a struggle for the four-pronged pace attack.

Prasidh Krishna didn’t look in great form either. While Kumar got three wickets, but he was too slow through the air and also surprisingly bowled a negative leg-stump line to centurion Du Plessis.

Brief Scores: South Africa ‘A’ 1st Innings 298/5 in 92 overs (Rubin Harmann 95, Jean du Plessis 103 batting, Saurabh Kumar 3/83). (PTI)