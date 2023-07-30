16th World Wushu C’ship trials from Aug 1

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: The Wushu Association of India (WAI) will conduct selection trials on August 1 and 2 for the 16th World Wushu Championship scheduled to be held in Texas (USA) from November 14 to 21.

The selection trials will be held in Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, (SKISC) Srinagar. The statement said that all the best athletes of the recently held 32nd Senior National Wushu Championship, International players, and medalists as per the selection policy of the Wushu Association of India have been invited for the trials.

The statement said that the National Wushu coaching camp for the 19th Asian Games is already in progress at same venue and will conclude on 3rd August 2023. The Wushu Association of India have already shortlisted 13 athletes, coaches and supporting staff for the 19th Asian Games, which has been further submitted to Indian Olympic Association for the further course of action.

Pertinent to mention here that two players Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, Owais Sarwar and National Chief Coach, Kuldeep Handoo from Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir are in the Indian squad for the Asian Games.

The Wushu Association of India has constituted a selection committee for the short listing of the Indian Wushu athletes for the 16th World Wushu championship. The committee will be headed by the president of the Wushu Association of India.

The Wushu Association of India has taken up the proposal with Ministry and the SAI for the establishment of permanent centre for Wushu in UT J&K and they also appreciated Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul for creating the atmosphere and infrastructure for holding the National Wushu coaching camp and selection trials for highest level competitions in Srinagar.