15th Sub-Jr National Soft Tennis C’ship inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 25: Two-day inaugural function of 15th Sub-junior National Soft Tennis Championship for boys and girls was held at Gindun Sports Stadium Rajbagh, here today.

Abid Hussain, Additional Commissioner Kashmir was the chief guest on the inaugural function, while Coulibaly D Herve, Diplomat Burkina Faso, West Africa, Nuzhat Ara, Divisional Sports Officer (K) J&K Sports Council, Nusrat Gazala Sports Officer (C) J&K Sports Council, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar Manager Gindun Stadium Rajbagh and Shafqat Shafi Manager Indoor Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium were among the guests of honour.

NG Vegda, Executive Director Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India was also present during the inaugural function of the competition along with Dilbagh Singh, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Sameer Ahmad, Asif Altaf and Sheeraz Ahmad, office bearers of the Association concerned.

More than 350 players and officials from 20 States/Union Territories of India are participating in the competition which will culminate on March 28.

The chief guest appreciated the works of the J&K Sports Council and encouraged the participants of the championship.