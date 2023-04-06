Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: Heritage School celebrated its 19th Foundation Day in the School premises, here today.

This red letter day marks the achievements of the School and commemorates all those who have bequeathed towards its success. It was a momentous occasion when the School management, Principal, staff and students, who were swelling with pride as they reflected upon the School’s journey since its inception in the year 2005.

The celebrations commenced with invocation of divine blessings and reading out of a brief history regarding the School’s march to success and glory.

Chairman Heritage School, Sunil Gupta presented the meritorious students with all-rounder trophies for their achievements in scholastic and co-scholastic endeavours. The parents of these achievers were the special invitees of the day.

The shining stars of the day were Gurvansh Singh and Maira Wani (Class I), Banat Kaur and Aaditri Gupta (Class II), Dishita Choudhary and Vivaan Bhardwaj (Class III), Vivaan Gupta and Samar Dev Bansal (Class IV), Shivya Mengi and Adamya Randhawa (Class V), Saanvi Sharma and Sachit Singh (Class VI), Ruhani Choudhary and Akshara Gupta (Class VII), Archit Pandoh and Aarush Gupta (Class VIII) and Taniadeep Kour, Arihant Singh and Aarav Punj (Class IX) . The best house trophy in co- scholastic achievements during the session was lifted by the culture house.

In his address, the Chairman congratulated the individual winners and applauded the culture house students for winning the best trophy. He also extended his gratitude to the parents for their unstinted support and faith in the School system.

He reminisced about the time in 2005, when the School came into existence and informed that the Heritage School was the first School to establish a Phonetics Lab and open air amphitheater in the School premises.

Principal Akash Pradhan presented the vote of thanks and congratulated the winners and applauded the efforts of the staff and students in putting up such a remarkable show. He thanked the incumbent chairman Sunil Gupta, the founder chairperson Sunita Gupta and all members of the management for their guidance and encouragement in all endeavours.

Melodious medley of songs and vibrant dance performances by young Heritageans added colour to the festive occasion and the festivities ended with an exuberant rendition of the School song.