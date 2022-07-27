10 ACs donated for MA Stadium Gymnastic Hall

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Sant Balak Yogeshwar Dass Maharaj, chairman of Ram Rai Nar Narayan Seva Ashram Trust presented 10 ACs to the Gymnastics Hall MA Stadium here to encourage sportspersons, so that they can improve their skills through training.

During the event, Sant Balak Yogeshwar Dass Maharaj said that these ACs have been installed for the young players so that these youths can practice more and more and can illuminate the name of their country and Union Territory. He also motivated the young players to work hard so that they make the country proud with their sports.

He further said that whatever it will be from the trust, it will do for these youths so that the future of these youths becomes better. During the event, Manager Indoor Sports Complex, Satish Gupta and coaches were present.