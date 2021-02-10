Volleyball tournament organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 10: Govt Model Higher Secondary School Boys Udhampur organized Volleyball tournament, here today.

About 10 teams from different schools are taking part in the tournament. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Piyush Singla (IAS) was the chief guest on the occasion and he declared the championship open in a colourful function by releasing tricolour baloons, whereas Dr Yogeshwar Gupta, Chairman Municipal Council Udhampur was the guest of honour and PD Sharma, Chief Education Officer Udhampur presided over the function.

First match was played between GHSS Barta and GHSS Barolla. The match was won by HSS Barta by 2-0 (25-13, 25-19) sets, whereas 2nd match was clinched by GMHSS Boys Udhampur by defeating GHSS Garhi by 2-1 (25-21, 23-25, 12-15) sets.

Sunil Sharma, Principal of the School welcomed all the players and dignitaries and said that all the students should take part in games. “It will go a long way in developing their immune system,” he added.

The prominent among those were present are SK Gandotra (Joint Director Education Retd), PL Suri (Chief Education Officer Retd), Ashok Kumar (Retd Deputy Director Sports) Vijay Nargotra (Principal Retd), Vikram Salathia (Councillor), Anil Arora (Councillor), Vidya Sagar Sharma (DySP), Anooroop Sharma (DySP), Swarn Singh (District Youth Sports & Services Udhampur) & Shaktish Chopra (Manager Subash Stadium Udhampur).

The matches were officiated by Sanjay Sharma (PEM), Sanjeev Verma (PET), Manik Nargotra and Kuldeep Sharma.

Sonia Choudhary (Lecturer) and Amit Sharma (PET) conducted the proceedings of the stage and presented the vote of thanks, whereas Sarbjit Singh (Senior Pharmacist) was deputed by CMO Udhampur for first aid during the matches.