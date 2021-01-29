Volleyball Clubs pitch for District body election

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 29: Volleyball Clubs and veteran Volleyball players of District Rajouri today pitched for election of District Volleyball Association before the upcoming 23 State Senior Volleyball Championship 2020-21.

It was unanimously decided in a meeting of all affiliated units and veteran players. The meeting was held under the leadership of In-charge Adhoc Volleyball Body District Rajouri, Mohd Tariq Khan who requested to Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir to take immediate necessary action in this matter for smooth conduct of upcoming Championship.