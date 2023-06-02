Udh Mandi-A emerges winner in Cricket tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, June 2: Udh Mandi-A emerged as winner by defeating Andradh Mandi in a Cricket tournament, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Program (CAP) at Baba Hasal Dev Ji Stadium Gurha Slathia, here today.

SSP Samba, Benam Tosh was the chief guest on the closing ceremony of the cricket match. He was accompanied by Additional SP Samba, Surinder Choudhary, DySP DAR Ajay Anand, DySP Garu Ram Bhardwaj and SHO Vijaypur Tribhawan Khajuria.

The SSP presented cash rewards along with certificates to the winner and runner up teams in presence of PRIs and prominent citizens including DDC Member Sudarshan Singh Slathia, Sarpanch Jatinder Singh, renowned social activist Veer Pratap Singh and social activist Pankaj Singh Slathia.

Eight cricket teams viz Garh Mandi-A, Garh Mandi-B, Udh Mandi-A, Udh Mandi-B, Grota Mandi, Sani Mandi, Poali Mandi and Andradh Mandi participated in the tournament, which was played on knockout basis.

In the final, Udh Mandi-A led by Shishu Pal Singh Slathia emerged as winners, whereas Andradh Mandi led by Nitish Slathia stood runner up.

SSP Samba Benam Tosh while speaking on this occasion said police intend to groom youth by way of organizing variety of sports events and other activities so that they may become better citizens of the country and also contribute towards nation in better way instead of deviating from right path.

He advised players to keep themselves away from drugs and assured more such events would be organised at Gurha Slathia and its adjoining areas to engage youth and students in the sports.