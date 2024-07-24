Two-time Olympic Gold medalist Andy Murray retires

LONDON, July 24: Andy Murray, the only tennis player to have won two Olympic singles gold medals, has announced that Paris 2024 will be his final tennis tournament. The 37-year-old confirmed his retirement on X just three days before the Opening Ceremony.

Murray first captured Olympic glory at London 2012, securing a silver medal in mixed doubles with Laura Robson and a gold medal in men’s singles after defeating Roger Federer. He continued his success at Rio 2016, winning his second men’s singles gold by overcoming Juan Martin del Potro, shortly after his victory at the Wimbledon Championships.

Later that year, Murray was honored in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s Honours List for his achievements. In June 2024, Murray received an emotional farewell from the Wimbledon crowds, marking what many expected to be his last appearance at the tournament.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has repeatedly defied the odds throughout his career, undergoing arthroscopic hip surgery in 2018 and overcoming a spinal cyst earlier in 2024 before his Wimbledon return.

As he prepares for his final professional tournament, Murray aims for one last podium-worthy performance in Paris. Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate honoring the Scotsman’s remarkable career in the French capital.

Dave Haggerty, President of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and IOC member, praised Murray in a statement following the announcement. “Sir Andy Murray has embodied the spirit of tennis throughout his illustrious career, consistently advocating for equality and elevating our sport on a global stage. His two Olympic gold medals, Grand Slam victories, and indomitable will on the court will be remembered for generations.”

“His pivotal role in Great Britain’s 2015 Davis Cup triumph, ending a 79-year drought, stands as a testament to his impact. As this chapter concludes, we are confident that Sir Andy’s passion for tennis will continue to drive the sport’s growth and evolution.”

(UNI)