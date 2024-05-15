Three J&K fencers selected for Asian Fencing C’ship, BRICS

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 14: In a major achievement, three fencers of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (JK-UT) have been selected to represent India at the upcoming Senior Asian Fencing Championship and BRICS Games.

The selected fencers are Vishal Thapar, Shreya Gupta and Ajay Kumar. As per the statement, the selection trials were conducted by the Fencing Association of India at New Delhi recently where three fencers from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been selected to represent India in the Senior Asian Fencing Championship and BRICS Games.

Ace Sabre Fencer, Vishal Thapar has been selected for Senior Asian Fencing Championship scheduled to be held from June 22 to 25 at Kuwait. Similarly, Shreya Gupta (Sabre event) and Ajay Kumar (Epee Event) have been selected to represent India in BRICS Sports Games to be held at Kazan, Russia from June 11 to 23.

Sabre Fencer Vishal Thpar had won bronze medal in the last edition of the Senior National Fencing Championship and is currently ranked 3rd in India and Shreya Gupta is a current Junior National and Senior National Champion and is holding first rank in Junior and Senior categories, upcoming Epee fencer Ajay Kumar is currently holding 4th rank in India, the handout said.

Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull as per the communication has congratulated the fencers and extended her best wishes to them and their parents for this achievement.

International Fencer Rashid Ahmed Choudhary, who is also Convener, Adhoc Committee, Fencing J&K termed it a proud moment and extended wishes to fencers for the prestigious events expressing hope that the players will make the country proud at the international platform.

Meanwhile, senior fencing coach, J&K Sports Council, Rachna Jamwal, Instructor Shotu Lal Sharma, Adv. Supriya Chouhan and Maninder Pal Singh (Members Adhoc Committee) along with all the fencing fraternity also wished them best wishes for the upcoming championships.