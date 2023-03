Three-day JK UT Boxing C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: JK UT Boxing Championship, being organized by JK Amateur Boxing Association under the aegis of Boxing Federation of India and JK Olympic Association, commenced at Indoor Sports Complex MA Stadium here today.

The Championship is being sponsored by JK Sports Council. Boxers from all over Jammu and Kashmir including Jammu, Srinagar, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur, Pulwama, Samba, Kathua, Doda and Baramulla are participating in the Championship, which is being held under technical supervision of Harimder Pal Singh, Anil Wadhera, Rajneesh Kumar, Farook Ahmad, Naresh Kumar Rajesh Dogra, Gautam Kumar, Mushtaq Ahmad, Ishtiyaq Ahmad and Sandeep Singh.

Today on the first day of the Championship, bouts were held in Sub Junior Boys category. In 35-37 kg, Aman Ul Haq (Poonch) defeated Kishna of Kathua, Mohit of Udhampur thrashed Peerzada Mohd of Baramulla in 43-46 age group, Mohd Fail of Poonch defeated Umer of Pulwama and Anukulp Gour of Udhampur trounced Kirsten of Ramban in 46-49 kg.

Umar Bashir of Poonch defeated Abhinav of Udhampur in 33-35 kg category, Rohit Sharma of Jammu thrashed Yashpal of Udhampur in 35-37 kg, Umar Farooq of Poonch trounced Aryan of Udhampur in 37-40 kg, Amir of Rajouri defeated Arsh of Udhampur in 40-43 kg, Lalit Khajuria of Kathua thrashed Mohit of Udhampur in 43-46 kg and Mohd Faisal of Poonch trounced Kulbir Singh in 46-49 kg.

Mohd Yasir of Rajouri defeated Bhanu of Kathua and Rehman Ahmed of Poonch trounced Aniket Singh of Udhampur in 49-52 kg whereas Mudasir Ahmad of Poonch thrashed Abhinav of Kathua and Mohd Kashit Bhat of Pulwama defeated Abu Amnaz of Rajouri in 52-55 kg category.