Synthetic Tennis, Basketball court inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: A Synthetic Tennis and Basketball court was inaugurated by NS Jamwal, IG Border Security Forces (BSF) Jammu in presence of SK Singh, DIG/PSO and Surjeet Singh Sekhon, DIG Jammu, officers and jawans of BSF under ‘Fit India Movement’ at BSF Frontier Headquarter, here today.

During the inauguration ceremony a friendly Basketball match was also played on newly established synthetic court which was witnessed by all ranks.

Speaking on the occasion, NS Jamwal said that sport is an integral part of BSF which keeps the troops fit as well as stress free. It has been the endeavour of Jammu frontier to ensure that regular sports activities were carried out by troops whether on headquarters or on border out posts.

Under the Govt of India scheme ‘Fit India Movement’, the sports facilities have shown quantum increase in all the units of Jammu FTR where troops enjoy various sports activities. Jamwal also said that these two sports facilities will definitely help budding players of BSF in enhancing their potential and raise their skills to higher levels.