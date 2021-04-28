Sporting activities banned indefinitely in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 28: Manipur government on Wednesday

Has banned all sporting activities indefinitely in the state with immediate effect in view of the raging second wave of COVID-19, officials said.

The prohibition on sporting activities have been clamped as per the recommendation of the State Consultative Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, they said.

In the notification issued by Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Commissioner Bobby Waikhom said “All sporting activities in the state, including any sport related activity at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and other sports complexes in the districts including privately run or managed sports complexes are banned with immediate effect.”

Manipur on Wednesday reported 259 new cases, the highest in a day this year, to take the Covid-19 caseload to 31, 001, health department official said. (PTI)