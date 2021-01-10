Speedball camp concludes at Patnitop

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 10: Two days free Speedball camp cum seminar, organised by J&K Sports Speedball Association, concluded at Neelkanth Hotel Patnitop, today.

About 50 players from various districts of Jammu province participated wherein 16 players succeeded to get place in the merit list, prepared by the Association. This camp was organised under the leadership of Sunny Nanda (general secretary JKSSB).

Muqbool Hussain (Xen PWD Ramban) was the chief guest, whereas Er Satvinder Singh (AEE PWD) was the special guest and Er Arif Waqar (JE PWD Patnitop) was also present on this occasion.

Presiding guest was Ravi Tikku (president JKSSB) along with Shilpa Mahajan (Councillor Ward No.5) and Renu, Head coach of girl were also graced the function.

Amritansh Raina, Gurvansh Choudhary, Danish Kamal Gupta, Smohit Sharma, Parkash Singh, Yuvraj, Raghu Kalotra, Yogant Singh and Nirvaan Gupta were among medal winners in boys category, whereas in girls category, Muskaan Choudhary, Tania Gupta and Oshin Arora were among medal winners of the event. The vote of thanks was presented by Shilpa Mahajan.