Shooting competition concludes at GC Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: Shooting competition-2023, organized by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), concluded at Group Centre Jammu, today.

In this competition all Operational Battalions, Group Center Hiranagar and Group Center Jammu participated. The closing ceremony was addressed by Prem Chandra Gupta, Commandant GC CRPF Jammu. During his address, he said that Shooting is one of the sports competitions. The level of Shooting has increased tremendously in recent years.

The main objective of such competitions is to inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship in the minds of CRPF personnel, he said and added that the sports activity also helps to maintain true spirit and discipline among force personnel, which helps to keep positive energy in the whole body by removing negative energy.

The first place in the competition was secured by 6th Battalion, while second position was obtained by 33 Battalion. The winning and runner up teams were honored by Commandant Prem Chandra Gupta with the trophies.

The Shooting competition was organized in accordance with the instructions issued by the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Sector. All the above programs took place under the efficient leadership of Naresh Kumar Yadav, DIGP, Group Center Jammu.

Rajesh Kumar, Dy. Comdt., Deepak Kumar Gupta Asst. Comdt., Arun Kumar Uniyal Asst. Comdt., Umesh Chandra, Asst. Comdt., (Min.) and other Gazetted officers, subordinate officers and jawans were present during the event.