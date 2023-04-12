Shaheed DySP Gulbadan Singh Bhau Volleyball tournament concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: The Volleyball tournament, organized by Range Police Headquarter Jammu in the memory of Shaheed DySP Gulbadan Singh Bhau, concluded at Govt. Degree College Jourian, near here today.

The tournament was organized to promote sports spirit among the youth and build healthy Police-Public relations in rural/urban areas under the Civic Action Programme.

The event started with offering flowers to the photograph of martyr by the chief guest, wherein 19 teams including three women teams from various places including Jammu, Samba and Kathua participated in the tournament.

Staff Officer to DIG Jammu Rajinder Singh Katoch (SSP) and CAP RPHQ Jammu team members welcomed the chief guest DIG Jammu Shakti Kumar Pathak, and special guests including Dr. Sushma Chib, wife of Shaheed DySP Gulbadan Singh, Neha Rajput, BDC Chairperson Bhalwal Brahmna, Suraj Singh Bhau, DDC Vice Chairman, DDC Member Bhushan Bral and Principal Govt. Degree College, Jourian, Anuradha Pandoh.

DySP Jatinder Singh tied badge to DIG Jammu, while DySP Raman Kumar tied badge to Staff Officer to DIG Jammu and Inspector Anjoo Pandita tied badge to Dr. Sushma Chib and BDC Chairperson Neha Rajput, besides Sub Inspector Suresh Kumar tied badge to DDC Vice Chairman Suraj Singh Bhau and ASI Tarsem Lal tied badge to DDC Member Bhushan Bral and others.

The DIG Jammu said that such type of events may strengthen the Police and Public relations and youth should take more part in sports activities and stay away from drugs. “Sports activities are important for personality development, positivity, good health and keeps the individual away from the negative forces,” he said.

In 1st men semifinal match, Porgo Volleyball Club Pargwal beat Ramgarh Warriors by 2-1 sets, while in the 2nd men semifinal match, Borderline Volleyball Club Pallanwala defeated Volleyball Club Dewal Billawar by 2-0 sets and in female final match, Trikuta Club Jammu trounced Army Children Club by 2-0 sets, besides in men finals, Borderline Club Pallanwala defeated Porgo Volleyball Club Pargwal by 2-1 sets.

DIG Shakti Kumar Pathak-IPS, Staff Officer to DIG Jammu Rajinder Katoch and Dr. Sushma Chib felicitated the winner teams as well as runner up teams with trophies, medals, certificates and cash prizes.

The tournament was conducted under the command of DIG Jammu and overall supervision of Staff Officers to DIG Jammu.

SP Rural Jammu Rahul Charak, SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Lal, SHO Akhnoor Harjeet Singh and Incharge Police Post Karnail Singh were also present during the event.