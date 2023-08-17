Second round snooker matches underway

28th Srinagar District Snooker C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: In an ongoing 28th Srinagar District Snooker Championship, the second round snooker matches of senior category were underway here in Srinagar.

Sajad Akhoon defeated Akib Farooq by 45-58, 58-55, 71-23, Miya Bashir defeated Saad Kirmani

by 74-42, 57-34, Mujeeb Tramboo defeated Erhaam Mir by 58-41,43-68,71-39, Waseem Iqbal defeated Umer Mushtaq by 53-63, 56-21, 71-08, Umer Himayun defeated Haris Handa by 60-25, 67-11, Umer ul Islam (International player) defeated Jasim Badyari 55-27, 75-28 while Amir Khan defeated Fahad Handoo by 70-26, 71-23.

The District Championship has been organized by J&K Billiards and Snooker Association under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in Srinagar under the supervision of Umer Himayun, vice-president (Kashmir), Jammu and Kashmir Billiards and Snooker Association.