SCC to lock horns with ACC in RCPL finals today

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Apr 21: Trouncing their rivals convincingly in their respective matches, Sapience Cricket Club (SCC) Delhi will lock horns with ACC Panipat in the final summit of the Reasi Chenab Premier League (RCPL) at Sports Stadium, here tomorrow.

In the second semi-final match which was played today wherein Sapience Cricket Club Delhi defeated Hill View Cricket Club Rajouri by 11 runs and entered in the final summit.

Hill View Rajouri won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first, SCC Delhi made 128 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Arun Chaprana scored 26 runs in 23 balls, studded with 4 fours, while Shivam Bansal made 13 runs and Vikas Dixit and Parmod contributed 14 and 23 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Kulwinder, Tanmay and Rajat took one wicket each, while Surinder Sandhu got 2 wickets.

In reply, Hill View Rajouri bundled out on 117 runs wherein Rajan scored 30 runs, Satnam and Aman made 12 and 21 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Deepak Badana took 4 wickets, while Vishal got 3 wickets and Pardeep, Vision and Vikas claimed one wicket each.

Deepak Badana was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance.