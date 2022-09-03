Regional level Youth Parliament Competition held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: The regional level 33rd Youth Parliament Competition was held at the Auditorium of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, here today.

The programme was inaugurated with the lightening traditional lamp by the chief guest, Ravindra Sharma former MLC and senior advocate of High Court of Jammu, while G S Mehta, Assistant Commissioner, KVS RO Jammu was the guest of honour.

The students of KV No. 1 welcomed the guests by presenting a welcome song, followed by a formal welcome and green welcome of the guests by School Principal, Amit Walter.

Six Kendriya Vidyalaya’s of Jammu region viz KV Kishtwar, KV Lakhanpur, KV Chenani, KV Bantalab, KVNo 2 Jammu Cantonment and KV No.1 Jammu participated in the event.

G.S Mehta AC KVS Jammu region highlighted the objectives of youth parliament competition. He stressed the need of such platforms to youngsters where they are given a mock parliament set up and exposure to the parliamentary proceedings. It is a platform to discuss national issues on a large scale in a proper forum.

The teams of all the KVS displayed their youth parliament presentations one by one. All the teams were well prepared and the first three positions were scored by KV Bantalab, KV No. 2 Jammu and KV No.1 Jammu respectively.

The vote of thanks was presented by Vice Principal of K.V No 1, Romi Amrit.