PPS Bemina clinches Volleyball Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 28: Boys team of Police Public School, Bemina won CRPF open Volleyball tournament Friendship Cup 2024, here today. The prestigious open tournament was conducted by CRPF. In the tournament various professional Volleyball teams participated.

The final was played between Police Public School Bemina and Budgam Volleyball Club in which Police Public School Bemina clinched the trophy by winning the match. IG CRPF, Ajay Yadav was the chief guest of the event.