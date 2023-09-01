PIS students clinch medals in WAKO National Kickboxing C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 1: Two students of Pathseekers International School (PIS), Ramgarh made the J&K proud by clinching two medals in recently concluded WAKO India Kickboxing Championship of Juniors, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

A function was organized today in the School premises to honour Omkar Singh and Amanpreet Singh for getting 2 bronze medals in the championship and making border area proud with their achievement.

They were honoured by chairman of the School Bhupinder Singh (SSP retired) and Principal Manpreet Kaur. Their coach Pankaj Kumar was also honoured for providing them a national platform to perform.

The Championship witnessed fierce competition among 26 States and 6 UT’s from across the country, with an impressive participation of 2500 talented kick boxers. J&K participated with a contingent of 54 players and 4 coaches and showcased their mettle on the kickboxing arena.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the dedication and hard work of the players and serves as an inspiration to others in this border area of Samba,” said Manpreet Kaur.