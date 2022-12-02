Mayor inaugurates Lawyers Annual Sports Meet on Day-4

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 2: Jammu Municipal Corporation Mayor, Rajinder Sharma inaugurated Lawyers Annual Sports Meet on Day-4th in presence of president J&K High Court Bar Association MK Bhardwaj along with other office bearers of the Association and senior Advocates including Surjeet Singh Andotra, Aditya Sharma and Amandeep Singh, here today.

The Mayor appreciated the step taken by the Association in organizing such events, which give some time of leisure for entertainment and rejuvenation to the lawyers who are otherwise very busy in their professional work.

On Day-4th: The 1st match was played between Udhampur XI and Spartan XI, in which Udhampur XI after winning the toss chose to bowl first. Spartan XI scored 92 runs in the stipulated 10 overs, wherein Karan Sharma made 30 runs and Daljeet Singh scored 16 runs, while Anoop Gupta and Pardeep Sharma took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Udhampur XI chased the target wherein Shubham was the highest scorer with 48 runs, while Akash scored 12 runs and Vishal took 1 wicket for Spartan XI. Udhampur XI won the match with 8 wickets.

The 2nd match was played between Enforcers XI and Samba XI, in which Samba XI scored 113 runs in 10 Overs. Vijay Gupta and Nagendra Singh made 37 runs, whereas Munish scored 22. Avinash took 1 wicket.

In reply, Enforcers XI bundled out at 53 runs, wherein Avinash scored 14 runs, while Nagendra, Vikrant, Parveen and Danish Slathia took 2 wickets each. Samba XI won the match by 60 runs.

The 3rd match was played between Dara XI and Udhampur XI, in which Dara XI after winning the toss bat first. Dara XI gave a target of 92 runs in which Dinesh Sharma made 35 runs, whereas Amandeep Singh scored 28 runs and Shubham and Parteek took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Udhampur XI could score 83 runs in allotted 10 overs. Bhanu Slathia was the highest scorer with 31 runs, Anoop scored 21 runs while Narinder and Amandeep took 2 wickets each, and Sidanth, Nitin and Aman took 1 wicket each. The Dara XI won the match by 9 runs.

The 4th match was played between Samba XI and Legal ‘A’ Star, in which Legal ‘A’ Star gave a target of 102 runs. Sheroz made 47 runs, Gourav Jamwal scored 16 runs and Pranav Kohli scored 13 runs, while Vikrant, Parveen and Munish took 1 wicket each.

In reply Samba XI could score 70 runs. Naginder was the highest scorer with 20 runs, Sukesh scored 14 runs, while Sheroz took 3 wickets, AP Singh and Parvesh took 2 wickets each, Irfaan got 1 wicket. Legal ‘A’ Star won the match by 32 runs.