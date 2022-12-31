Life Care beats Amigos by 8 wkts in Police Martyrs T-20

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 31: Life Care Lucknow trounced Amigos Sports Club Panipat by 8 wickets in the ongoing 11th Police Martyr’s Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament, organised at Sports Stadium, here today.

Amigos Sports Club Panipat team won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 146 runs by losing 9 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Sahil made 39 runs in 38 balls with the help of five boundaries, while Ojas scored 26 runs off 21 balls.

In reply, Life Care Lucknow team easily chased the given target in 19.3 overs by losing only 2 wickets and registered 8 wickets over Amigos. Rohit made 56 runs in 39 balls with the help of four boundaries along with two maximum, while Vijay Sharma contributed 42 runs of 36 balls.

Rohit was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance.