LG releases compendium of 1100 projects worth Rs 1555.16 cr completed by JKIDFC

* Ensure development works are visible in public domain: Sinha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today released a Compendium, giving a detailed briefing about the 1100 projects of public importance worth Rs 1555.16 crore completed by Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC).

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; and Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department were present on the occasion.

The Lt Governor emphasized the need for expediting completion of projects while simultaneously observing necessary precautions related to Covid appropriate behavior.

He asked the JKIDFC to take comprehensive measures for achieving the target of completing 1000 more projects during the current financial year.

The Lt Governor also laid special emphasis on regular monitoring of projects for ensuring their speedy execution, besides maintaining transparency in the execution of works by bringing out the information regarding development works undertaken by the Corporation in public domain.

It was informed that the publication of Compendiums is part of the efforts to enhance transparency and accountability in the working of the Corporation. It will also be made available in the e-book format.

The JKIDFC has brought about a new culture of innovations such as Geo-tagging, Online billing and processing of payments, and systems for oversight by senior functionaries, for which a dashboard has been developed relating to key aspects of status of project implementation. The dashboard is available in public domain for citizens’ oversight as well.

Earlier, the Corporation had published compendiums of 500 and 800 projects respectively.

During 2019-20, 500 projects were completed under JKIDFC, whereas 600 more projects have been completed during 2020-21.