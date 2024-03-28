KU Cricket team flagged off for All India Six-A-Side Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 28: The Kashmir University (KU) marked a historic moment as they flagged-off its cricket teams, both Men and Women, to participate in the ‘All India Six-a-Side Cricket Tournament’. The event is scheduled to take place at Suresh Gyan Vihar University, Jaipur from March 28.

This marks the first-ever participation of KU cricket teams in a national-level tournament, showcasing the growing prowess of Kashmir’s cricketing talent, an official spokesperson said in a statement issued here, adding that the KU cricket teams are geared up for their debut match scheduled on March 29.

“The successful participation in this prestigious event is attributed to the relentless dedication of the cricket coaches of the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), Sakeena Akhtar and Amjad Qadir, who worked tirelessly to prepare the teams for this significant opportunity,” the statement read.

Registrar, Kashmir University, Prof Naseer Iqbal flagged-off the teams while extending his best wishes to both the participating teams. Prof Naseer emphasised the importance of teamwork and its pivotal role in achieving desired outcomes. He commended the Directorate for providing a crucial platform for the students of Kashmir University to showcase their sporting talents on a national stage.

“The university is committed in promoting sports activities and reiterates all possible support towards encouraging a vibrant sports culture across the university campuses,” he added. Director, DPES, Dr Mandeep Singh, assured of an enhanced calendar of sports activities in the forthcoming academic year, the spokesperson said.

“Both coaches are optimistic about the teams’ performance and are confident of a commendable display in the tournament,” he added.

Dean, Students Welfare, Prof Aneesa Shafi, Prof Mehraj from KU’s Sanskrit Department and Cultural Officer, Department of Student’s Welfare also attended the event, the statement added.