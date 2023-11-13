Kathua girl scales South Africa’s highest peak ‘Mount Kilimanjaro’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 13: Brought laurels to the country, a village girl of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district scaled South Africa’s highest peak ‘Mount Kilimanjaro’.

Suman, a young girl from the Katether village of Hiranagar (Kathua), has accomplished a remarkable feat, serving as a source of inspiration for numerous other girls aspiring to become athletes or pursue careers in sports. She asserted that she conquered the highest summit in South Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro, located at an altitude of approximately 5,895 meters (19,340 feet).

She was warmly welcomed in her village today where a large crowd had gathered to greet her. Suman mentioned that she began her journey as a sportswoman and started preparing for mountain climbing in 2022. However, the journey was challenging due to several health problems.

Suman mentioned that she faced significant difficulties while travelling to South Africa. These challenges arose not only due to the poor weather conditions but also because of the difficulty in finding suitable vegetarian food. Nevertheless, he successfully conquered all these challenges and triumphantly reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro and proudly waved country’s flag on the top.

She climbed South Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro, located at an altitude of approximately 5,895 meters (19,340 feet) in 3 hours 40 minutes.

Her father also expressed happiness at her daughter’s success, stating, “I believe that girls are capable of achieving anything when given equal opportunities. My daughter’s achievement is solely a result of her unwavering determination and relentless efforts.”