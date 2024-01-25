J&K Fencers shine at 6th Khelo India Youth National Games, win silver

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 24: The Jammu and Kashmir fencing team won a silver medal at the 6th Khelo India Youth National Games, held in Chennai at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (TNPESU), bringing honors to the Union Territory.

In the fiercely competitive Sabre team event, the fencing team from the Khelo India State Center of Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir Harshit Kohli, Vatsal Gandotra, Anubhav Sharma and Amish Sharma won silver medal with an incredible display of skill and perseverance. In the final, they lost to Haryana by 45/41 points.

The outstanding achievements of the Jammu and Kashmir Fencers were acknowledged by the Chief Sports Officer (CDM) Mohammad Hanief and Secretary Sports Council of Jammu and Kashmir, Nuzhat Gull.

Dr Naga Subramanian, Nodal Officer also expressed his admiration for the exceptional skills displayed by the fencers, recognizing their hard work and dedication that led to this remarkable success. Coaching staff, led by Shotu Lal Sharma also played a crucial role in honing the skills of the winning team.

The silver medal-winning Fencers from Jammu and Kashmir have not only made the UT proud but have also set a benchmark for aspiring athletes in the region.