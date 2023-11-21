J&K eves bag Sabre team silver, foil team bronze

*Maharashtra clinches twin gold

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: The quartet of J&K’s U-19 girls Sabre team bagged silver medal and the U-19 girls foil team of J&K claimed bronze, while Maharashtra emerged champion in Sabre girls team event and foil boys team event in the ongoing 67th National School Games Fencing U-19 boys and girls, being organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports at Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu here today.

Special Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Kapil Sharma was the chief guest in valedictory function, which was presided over by the Director Youth Services and Sports, Subash Chander Chibber in the presence of a galaxy of departmental officers.

Meanwhile, the quartet of Subhanya Sharma, Sarvagya Sharma, Chhavi Sharma and Bhavya Jamwal of J&K clinched silver medal in U-19 girls Sabre team event, while the gold medal in this category was bagged by Maharashtra including Harshada Ganesh Vanjare, Kashish Deepak Bharad, Sharwari Vishwas Goswade and Shrutika Anand Chauhan. The bronze medal in this event went to the team of Haryana and Delhi.

In the U-19 boys Foil team event, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh bagged gold and silver respectively, while the bronze medal was claimed by Delhi and Haryana. It is pertinent to mention here that 324 fencers are taking part in these games being organised under the auspices of School Games Federation of India (SGFI). Earlier, in the Under-19 girls foil team event, Haryana clinched gold, Tamil Nadu bagged silver, while Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab claimed bronze medals. The gold medal winners included Kanupriya, Vijeta, Anjali and Swinzal of Punjab, while the silver medal was bagged by Tamil Nadu and the medal winners included NV Jinesha, JB Sathurya, S Sivija and KP Udaya. The bronze medals in the event was claimed by Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. The winners from J&K included Vashikha Gorkha, Shriya Sharma, Vanya Gupta and Suhani Singh, while the bronze medal winners from Punjab included Pawandeep Kaur, Jasmine Kaur, Khyaati and Harsirat Kaur. In U-19 boys Epee Team Event, Punjab bagged gold; Delhi won Silver, while Delhi and Chhattisgarh claimed bronze medals.