Inter District Division level Taekwondo C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 15: Inter District Division level Taekwondo Competition began at Poonch with great pomp and show organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Poonch.

There were 200 players in Under-14, 17 and 19 age groups from eight districts of Jammu Division who took part in this competition held under the supervision of Mohd Qasim, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Poonch.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Poonch Sandesh Kumar Sharma was chief guest on this occasion who declared the competition open. He interacted with Taekwondo players from all Districts of Jammu Division and participants.

All bouts are held under the technical supervision of Rajinder Singh, Physical Education Teacher and National Referee, Barinder Singh Manhas PET National Referee, Nitin Singh Rathore ReK National Referee, Sandeep Kumar ReK, Waqar Ahmed ReK, Tarun Nadh Physical Education Teacher, Ankush Singh ReK.

Today’s results were Mohd Arfan (Poonch), Rital Doda, Ranjay Gupta (Poonch),Samarpartap (Udhampur), Mohd Arhaan (Poonch), Amarjeet (Jammu) and Mohd Shoieb (Poonch) all won gold medals.

The silver medal winners were Azmat Ali (Doda), Raghav Sharma, Jugal Bandotra and Ritish Bandotra (Udhampur), Mohd Irfan and Garvin Gupta (Poonch) and Saurab Kumar from Samba.