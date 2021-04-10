Inter-college symposium on ‘Science & Technology’ organised

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Apr 10: The Science Club of Govt PG College Rajouri organized an inter-college symposium on ‘Development of Science and Technology in India after Independence’, in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-2021 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence, here today.

About eight colleges of Rajouri and Poonch districts including Govt Degree Colleges Nowshera, Thannamandi, Mendhar, Surankote, Darhal, Kotranka, Doongi and the host College participated.

Shreya Gumble of GDC Nowshera bagged first position, whereas Vishvapreet Singh of Govt PG College Rajouri and Mohd Abdulla of GDC Suraunkote clinched 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively.

Two students from each college spoke on the scientific and technological developments in post-independence India; achievements attained through science and technology in various fields of life and how the nation could be made self-reliant and a world leader through scientific innovations.

Principal of the host College, Prof Shakeel Ahmed Raina was chief guest on the occasion. He lauded the initiative of the Club for choosing this topic for brainstorming the students. “In order to make Atma Nirbhar Bharat, everybody especially youth and students have to contribute in it,” he said.

Dr Answer Shah, HoD Botany, Prof Mohd Sadeeq, HoD Chemistry and Prof. Mohd Iqbal Raina from Department of Physics adjudged the event.

Earlier, Dr Ashaq Malik, secretary of the Club introduced the audience about the programme and welcomed the guests, whereas Aftab Hussain conducted the proceedings of the programme and Ghulam Abas presented vote of thanks.

Dr Tufail Hussain and Dr Mohd Khaliq, Dr Rajat Sharma, Prof Zahir Abass, Dr Naseem Ahmed, Dr Arvind and Asia Rashid Bhat were present on the occasion.