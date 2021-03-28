Indoor Sports Hall Samba dysfunctional after six months of inauguration

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 27: The Government of India is focusing on promotion and boosting sports activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir especially since the Modi Government came into power in Centre 2014 and spent crores of rupees on sports infrastructures but the lone Indoor Hall of the border which was constructed with worth of Rs four crores, still non-functional so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government was inaugurated virtually by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in the month of October 2020 from Polo Ground, Srinagar but due to lackadaisical approach of the officials of premier body-J&K Sports Council, the newly constructed Indoor Hall is yet to declare open for players, resulting the players are being forced to play indoor games under the open sky.

The callousness on part of the Council can be gauged from this fact that the District Administration had converted this newly constructed building as quarantine centre last year. The beds which were installed inside the building by the Administration are yet to be shifted.

Manav Singh, a local player said, “During the inauguration, LG Manoj Sinha asked the Council to depute specialised trainers and coaches at newly inaugurated buildings but after lapse of sufficient time neither the coaches were deputed there nor the building is open for organising sports activities.”

Another player Ankit Singh appealed the Lieutenant Governor to direct the officials of the premier body for opening the building, so that the youth can get the benefit of the building for which it was constructed.

These indoor halls were constructed in all the districts of the Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP) with worth of Rs four crores each but it was the Samba district hall which is still closed for organising activities which is unfortunate for the sports lovers, said another player.

When contacted to Secretary JKSC Nuzhat Gul said that the reason behind the closing of the newly constructed hall is that the players of periphery areas have still not registered themselves under different disciplines.