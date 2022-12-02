Heritage’s Sr Wing celebrates ‘Annual Sports Day’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 2: Senior Wing of Heritage School celebrated its ‘Annual Sports Day’ in the School premises, here today.

Sunil Gupta, Chairman Heritage School was the chief guest, while Sunita Gupta, Founder Chairperson of the School was the guest of honour and member board of trustees Vishal Gupta and Monika Gupta were the special guests on the occasion.

The guests were greeted with bouquets of flowers. School Head Girl Divyanshi presented the welcome address, marking the beginning of the event. This was followed by lighting of the sports flame by the chief guest.

The sports torch was carried by the School Sports Captain Vikrant Gupta, who thereafter administered the oath to the participants. The meet was declared open by the chief guest, Sunil Gupta.

The events of the day included track events like 100mtrs, 200mtrs hurdle and relay races etc. The exciting athletic events were punctuated by colourful and energetic dance performances. The students of classes VI, VII & VIII presented a scintillating performance of Aerobics on the beats of a foot tapping number, while Saree Drill was presented by the students of classes VIII –X.

The splendid show was followed by felicitation of the winners of the track events. Sunil Gupta and Sunita Gupta gave away the medals and certificates to the winners. The esteemed chief guest presented the trophy for the best house to Legacy House and the best march past contingent to Culture House.

Puneesh Puri and Armaan Sharma were honoured with the best sportsperson trophy for their exemplary performance in Roller Skating and Cricket respectively at State and National level events. Puneesh Puri won Gold Medal in Roller Skating CBSE North Zone II in 1000 & 500mts U-12 category and Armaan Sharma was felicitated for his achievement of being selected in JKCA Team for Vijay Merchant Trophy by BCCI.

The chief guest complimented the students and the staff for organizing a stupendous show and School Principal Akash Pradhan extended the vote of thanks to the guests for gracing the occasion.