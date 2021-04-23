Game Changer beats Vriddhi Royals by 2 wkts in PPCPL

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Game Changer registered two wickets win over Vriddhi Royals and entered in the next round of the ongoing 3rd Police -Public Cricket Premier League, being played at KC Sports Club Ground, here today.

The tournament is being organized under the banner of Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with senior cricketers of J&K and KC Sports Club.

Batting first, Vriddhi Royals scored 112 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Satyam Sharma made highest 53 runs, whereas Prince Rana and Vanshad Sharma contributed 23 and 10 runs. From bowling side, Aqib Rather took four wickets, while Amit bagged two wickets and Sachin and Nasir clinched one wicket each.

In reply, Game Changer chased the target in the last over of the match by losing only eight wickets. Ram Pandey made 38 runs, Manzir scored 18 runs and Nasir contributed 16 runs. From the bowling side, Vanshaj and Prince took two wickets each, while Vishal, Tarun, Satyam Raina and Kawalpreet clinched one wicket each. Aqib Rather was declared as man of the match and awarded with a cash prize Rs 2000, sposored by Rivazo Homes.

Rajesh Gill former Ranji player of J&K was the chief guest of the event, whereas Ashok Kumar, JD Singh and Rahul were the officials of today’s match.

The league is being organized under the guidance of senior police officers and reputed cricketers of the J&K with a slogan ‘Let our junior cricketers smell the aroma of IPL at Jammu with J&K Police.’ The main objective of the tournament is to involve the young students in sports activities so that they don’t derail from the main stream and stay away from the drugs.