FPF holds Divisional level Sports Meet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 11: Forest Protection Force (FPF) organised Divisional level Sports Meet-2021 at FPF Gamma Unit Sidhra, here today

Suresh Chug, Chairman J&K Pollution Control Board was the chief guest of the event along with J Frankoi, Director FPF.

Six teams from different Gamma units of Jammu, Kathua, Billawar, Reasi, Udhampur, Batote, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch participated in the sports meet with zeal and enthusiasm in different sports categories including Football, Volleyball, Tug of War, Cross Country and other track and field events.

The chief guest appreciated the organiser of the event and emphasised the importance of sports and games towards shaping the personality of force personnel. He expressed that the FPF should be given more responsibilities and independence beyond the role of just assisting the Forest department in protecting the forest.

The Director FPF emphasised on development of physical, mental and spiritual health of forest warriors and decided to conduct such meets regularly both in Jammu as well as in Kashmir to make the FPF personnel mentally sound and boost high morale to meet the challenges of forest protection in the field.

Head of Departments and other senior functionaries including Suresh Kumar Gupta (Chief Wildlife Warden J&K), SarveshRai Addl PCCF (CAMPA & FCA), Asif Sagar (Director SFRI), Brij Mohan Sharma Addl. PCCF (Member Secretary PCB), T Rabi Kumar Addl. PCCF (CCF Central), Ramesh Kumar (CCF Jammu), Samuel Changkija (CF East Circle), Dr MK Kumar (Regional Wildlife Warden), Irfan Ali Shah (CF Working Plan & Central Circle), Jatinder Kumar Singh (CF Research Circle Jammu), Tahir Shawl (Regional Director) and Joint Director FPF Jammu M. IfatAra were also present during the event.