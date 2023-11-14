Excited to play first time in Jammu: Yusuf Pathan

Ranjit Thakur

JAMMU, Nov 14: As the second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) is scheduled to take place in India, commencing from November 18, the former star all-rounder of Indian cricket team Yusuf Pathan is excited to play in Jammu for the first time.

In an interview with Excelsior, Yusuf Pathan expressed his excitement about playing in Jammu. He mentioned that despite his Brother Irfan Pathan’s long association with the J&K Cricket team and his role in nurturing talented cricketers like Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, he himself has never had the opportunity to play domestic cricket in this region.

“I am looking forward to play in Jammu as I never played even a domestic cricket here, though my brother Irfan Pathan remained associated for long with J&K Cricket team and also groomed many talented cricketers including Umran Malik and Abdul Samad,” Pathan said.

According to him, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have a love for sports and possess considerable untapped potential that requires nurturing. “Irfan Pathan instilled confidence in numerous cricketers during his two-year stint in Jammu and Kashmir, fostering the belief that with hard work, they too can play for the country. Many aspiring players continue to maintain a connection with him. It fills me with great joy to witness Jammu and Kashmir now producing exceptional and skilled cricketers who not only participate in the IPL but also represent India on the international stage.”

Yusuf Pathan is a member of the Bhilwara Kings team, which is captained by Irfan Pathan. Shane Watson has also been kept by the team for the season. Pathan is eagerly looking forward to another season of playing exceptional cricket, considering their team’s previous accomplishment of being the runner-up in the last season.

“Our team, the Bhilwara Kings, came in second place last year, and we are optimistic about winning the championship this season. We have put in a lot of effort and have a well-balanced team,” he added.

Yusuf Pathan expressed his thoughts on joining the Legends League Cricket (LLC) by stating, “LLC was introduced last year, where a great number of retired cricketers (known as Legends) from different countries took part. This not only gave them a chance to play once again but also allowed their fans to witness their revered heroes in action once more.”

Regarding the Indian Cricket team’s performance in the ongoing World Cup, Pathan expressed his opinion, stating that the team has been playing exceptionally well. He highlighted their impressive batting skills, as well as their excellent bowling performance. Pathan mentioned that every member of the team is fulfilling their role effectively. He expressed optimism and confidently asserted that based on the high level of cricket that India is currently displaying; they will undoubtedly emerge as the winners of this World Cup.

Pertinent to mention here that there will be a total 19 matches during the 22-day tournament. Following the opener in Ranchi, Jammu will host four matches from November 27 to December 1.