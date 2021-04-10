Dr Malik Azad appointed chairman of RGKFI

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: The Renmei-Goju Ryu Karate-Do Federation of India (RGKFI) today made appointments to strengthen the organisational structure in the country.

In separate letters issued by the general secretary of the Federation, Shihan Sanjeev Dewan appointed Dr Malik Azad of Anantnag (Kashmir) as chairman of the Federation, whereas Sensei Mohammad Rafijuddin (Chief Instructor Manipur) as vice president of the Federation.

Two positions of office bearers of the Federation have been lying vacant from some time. Today, the Federation has issued the officials communiqués regarding filling the said posts,”

Meanwhile, the Goju-Ryu Karate-Do Association of J&K also appointed District Poonch president and legal advisor, Advocate Zamir Muslim.