District Poonch TT C’ship from Oct 6

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 3: Under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Table Teniis Association, District Poonch Table Tennis Association is organising 29th Poonch District Table Tennis Championship from October 6 to 9, 2019 in the Multipurpose Hall of Govt Degree College, here.

According to a handout issued here by Er Saleem Banday, Secretary of Poonch District Table tennis Association, the championship is being organised under the banner of J&K Table Tennis Association in different age categories viz Cadet, Sub-Junior, Junior and Men’s.

The players desirous to take part in the Championship can register their names with Ajit Singh, President of the Association, Salil Raina, Narinder Singh and Sandeep Luthra on mobile numbers 9906202261, 9419662925, 9419610021 and 9419613231 respectively.