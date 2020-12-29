District Athletics C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 29: Three days Samba District Athletics Championship, organised by J&K Amateur Athletics Association, culminated at Baba Santokh Stadium Smailpur, here today.

The championship commenced from December 27 wherein 200 boys and girls participated with enthusiasm.

Swaran Singh Charak was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. He also distributed medals and meritorious certificates among winners. The events were conducted by technical experts including Man Singh Sambyal, Parveen Singh and Vishal Singh Charak under the overall supervision of Nirmal Singh and Rakesh Singh Charak.

In under-14 boys 60 mtrs category, Shivang Singh, Vishesh Sharma and Abishek Katelyn clinched 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively, whereas in under-16 boys 100 mtrs, 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes were bagged by Aman Khokar, Vinod Singh and Sahil Kumar respectively and in under-16 boys 200 mtrs, Aman Khokar, Sumit Singh and Vasu Slathia secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively.

In under-16 boys 400 mtrs, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were secured by Vinod Singh, Sahil Kumar and Sumit Singh respectively, whereas in under-18 boys 100 mtrs, Gourav Singh, Akhileshwar Singh and Aryan Saini clinched 1st, 2nd and 3rd spots respectively and in under-18 boys 200 mtrs, Gourav Singh, Akhileshwar Singh and Kunal Singh succeeded to win 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In under-18 boys 800 mtrs, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were bagged by Baghchand Anuragi, Vishwamiter Bhagat and Umar Tariq respectively while in under-18 boys long jump, Amit Singh, Goldy Singh and Aryan Singh clinched 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes and in under-18 boys shotput, 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes were clinched by Yuvraj Singh, Naman Manhas and Abdual Rehman respectively.

In under-18 boys1500 mtrs, Nikhil Katel, Abhi Sharma and Nikhi Charak secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively, whereas in open category boys100 mtrs, Shivkaran Singh Slathia, Sunil Kumar Sharma and Sushil Singh Charak clinched 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively.

In open category boys 400 mtrs, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were clinched by Goldy Singh, Sunny Sharma and Harsh Choudhary respectively, whereas in open category boys 800 mtrs, Harsh Choudhary, Arun Singh and Mohit Sharma secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively and in open category boys 5000 mtrs, Mohd Sadiq, Gautam Sharma and Jagdish Singh bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In open category boys1500 mtrs, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were secured by Gautam Sharma, Gautam Raj and Chahat Bhagat respectively, whereas in open category boys long jump, Sabar Ali, Vishal Singh and Nasir Hussain bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively and in open category boys shotput, 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes were clinched by Vishal Singh, Jameel Choudhary and Jai Kumar respectively.

In under-14 girls 60 mtrs, 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes were secured by Nandani Majotra, Kajal Changotra and Sanjeevni respectively, whereas in under-16 girls 100 mtrs, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were secured by Tanvi Katal, Anu Chib and Anju respectively, and in under-18 girls 400 mtrs, Divya Chauhan, Arsha Bibi and Roshni Kumari won first, second and third prizes respectively.

In open category girls shotput, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were secured by Ritika, Janvi and Divya respectively.