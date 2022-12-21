Desai plots J&K collapse as Gujarat in comfort zone

Ranji Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: After taking 6 wickets to plot collapse of J&K team in the first innings, thus helping Gujarat to gain a vital lead, left-arm orthodox SA Desai took all three wickets to fall in J&K’s second innings after following on in the Ranji Trophy Group D match at Narendra Modi Stadium A ground, Motera, Ahmedabad today.

Earlier, resuming their first innings from 267/6, Gujarat managed to score a total of 307 runs. SD Chauhan (73), Kathan D Patel (54), PK Panchal (52) and CT Gaja (41) were the main contributors.

For J&K, Abid Mushtaq took 4 wickets, while Sahil Lotra, Auqib Nabi and Umran Malik bagged 3, 2 and 1 wicket respectively.

In reply, J&K bundled out for 135 runs in the first innings. Wicketkeeper Fazil Rashid top scored with 51 runs off 84 balls, studded with 5 fours and 2 sixes, while Henan Nazir and Umran Malik contributed 27 and 18 runs to the total respectively.

SA Desai captured 6 wickets by conceding 38 runs in 12.5 overs, while HP Patel bagged 2 wickets.

After following on, J&K were 83/3 in 29 overs, still trailing by 89 runs. Henan Nazir was unbeaten on 33 runs, while Fazil Rashid contributed 27 runs to the total.

SA Desai took 3 wickets by conceding 23 runs in his 10 overs.