Delhi FC lifts Climate Football Cup 2023 by defeating TNSA by 6-0

LG Ladakh attends final match of Climate Cup 2023

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Sept 7: The first-ever professional football event, Climate Football Cup 2023 concluded here today at Astroturf Open Stadium, Leh in which Delhi FC clinched the trophy by defeating Tibetan National Sports Association (TNSA) by 6-0 in the final.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), attended the final match of the Climate Cup Football Tournament as chief guest. Terming the Climate Cup a good initiative, the Lieutenant Governor stated that such a football tournament on a grand scale has been organised in Ladakh for the first time. Highlighting the mantra of carbon-neutral Ladakh given by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the Lieutenant Governor stated that the Climate Cup is a medium to spread the message of carbon neutrality initiative taken by the Administration, both the Hill Councils and PRIs, as it is India’s first zero polythene, minimal waste football event.

He further stated that he wants the Ladakhi youth to participate in sports events to ensure their involvement in building a stronger community. He hoped that the Ladakhi youth would make the most of sporting events such as the Climate Cup for their own benefit and the Ladakhi community’s benefit.

He also appreciated all four teams for displaying sportsmanship spirit during the Climate Cup. He sought cooperation from the people of Ladakh to take sports forward in the region so that the maximum number of Ladakhi youth could be engaged in sports activities.

The Lieutenant Governor and Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia distributed medals and certificates to the winning and runners-up men’s team and women’s LAHDC Leh and UT Administration teams which took part in the exhibition match and handed over the cheque of Rs 3 lakhs and the special Climate Cup made using the Ladakhi woodcarving technique to Delhi FC while the TNSA team won Rs 2 lakhs as the runner-up team.

Bhaichung Bhutia speaking to the media on the sidelines said, “It is a commendable initiative on the part of the administration to hold football tournaments at such a high altitude. Playing in such an atmosphere is an advantage and youth here are very much passionate about football but all they need is access to the right sporting facilities and the proper resources. We are confident that the youth of Ladakh will benefit greatly from these competitions and seeing talented players from this area emerge.”

While President, All India Football Federation, Kalyan Chaubey told the media, “I am delighted to see the response to football in Ladakh, we came here to extend our full technical support to the local football body. We have also decided that 22 youth who have passed D License will be given technical support from All India Football Federation for C and B licences so that football will get a boost at the grassroots level in Ladakh.”

He desired that women football should also come up equally and for that they are ready to provide all sorts of help to emerging women players.

Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Ravinder Kumar said we have received great response from the public as there were 3000 people who witnessed the final match. This tournament will become an annual feature from now.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson; Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tsering Angchuk; Executive Councillors, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Stanzin Chosphel; Councillors; Administrative Secretaries; Joint Director, YSS, Moses Kunzang; President, AIFF, Kalyan Chaubey; Secretary General, AIFF, Shaji Prabhakaran; former Indian footballer, Bhaichung Bhutia; District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Leh, Tsering Tashi; officials from Powergrid and Ladakh Football Association; district officials, students and large number of spectators were present during the final match.