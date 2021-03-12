Deepak elected president of JU-JITSU Association

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: Deepak Handa has been declared as president, while Karan Kapoor was elected unanimously patron of the JU-JITSU Association of Jammu and Kashmir, affiliated with JU-JITSU Association of India.

The election was held in annual general body meeting which was organised at Amar Singh Club, here today wherein presidential candidates name was proposed by Ranjodh Singh and Dr Navneet Gupta.

Later, it was decided by the house that UT level Championships / Camps would be organized shortly.

Tarsem Sharma, Sandeepan Dutta, Navneet Gupta, Ranjodh Singh, Rajesh Singh, Rajat Bhagat, Danish Sharma and Harsh Vardhan Raina were among the members who were present during the meeting.

The vote of thanks was given by Tarsem Sharma, general secretary of JU-JITSU Association of Jammu & Kashmir.