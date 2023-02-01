DC inaugurates Pir Panjal Kabaddi League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Feb1: The Pir Panjal Kabaddi League- a three-day sports event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan along with SSP Abdul Qayoom and Army officers at Sports Stadium, here today.

The event is being organized by the Army (10 RR) to engage the youth of the region and to promote the sports culture in Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban region.

A total of eight teams from the Districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Ramban and Poonch are participating in this event. The teams will compete against each other in a show of strength, ability and teamwork.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as the teams took to the field, eager to showcase their skills. The Army has been working towards promoting sports and fitness activities in the region and the Pir Panjal Kabaddi League is a testament to their efforts.

The Pir Panjal Kabaddi League is an opportunity for the youth of the region to showcase their talent and to take part in a competitive yet friendly sporting event.

Indian Army has also incorporated Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council to select the potential players for representation at UT and National level. The initiative by the Indian Army is aimed to select talented players at State and national level.

Selected players will further drive and inspire their peer group and local youth to achieve excellence in sports. Indian Army, Doda is sponsoring and conducting the event with all essential administrative and logistics support.