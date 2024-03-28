CRPF organizes Inter-battalion Yoga competition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Mar 28: Inter-Battalion (Operational) and Group Center (Administrative) Yoga Competition-2024 was organized at 160th Corps Headquarters, Central Reserve Police Force, Nagrota today.

The competition was inaugurated by Hariom Khare, Commandant 160 Battalion.

Gazetted officers of 160 Battalion CRPF, subordinate officers and soldiers were present. A total of 30 participants from 13 battalions and two group centers under Jammu sector participated in this competition.

This competition was conducted on the basis of Yoga standards in which various types of asanas, pranayama, Surya Namaskar and mantras, prayers for all shanti recitation and teaching skills etc. competitions were organised.

On the occasion, all the participants displayed the best of their skills. K.R.Puval got first place.