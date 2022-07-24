CEC flags off Incredible India Kargil Int’l Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, July 24 : Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan today flagged off Incredible India Kargil International Marathon at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium Biamathang, here today.

The CEC flagged off the marathon in presence of Secretary Tourism and Culture Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Director Tourism Kunzes Angmo, Deputy Director General India Tourism, Delhi Anil Vohra and Assistant Director Tourism Kargil Aga Syed Toha, besides other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

While addressing the event, the CEC expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the Tourism Department for organizing such events and expressed hope that more such marathons on large scale will be held in Kargil in future.

Khan advised youth to participate in such events to improve their physical and mental health.

Pertinently, more than 300 youth across different schools and colleges participated in the Incredible India Kargil International Marathon in 21, 10 and 5 kilometers category respectively. The participants ran across the stretch from Biamathang to Minji and adjacent areas.

At the end of the marathon, CEC Khan along with the dignitaries distributed medals and certificates to the winners and participants.