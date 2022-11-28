Brotherhood Cricket tournament organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Nov 28: Brotherhood Cricket tournament was organised by Army as a part of ‘Operation Sadhbhavana’ and with an aim to instill the spirit of common brotherhood among the youths at Chowgan Ground, here today.

The 43-days long event was inaugurated on October 17 in which a total of 128 teams took part from the surrounding villages of Kishtwar town besides teams of remote villages. The matches were conducted on a league-cum-knockout basis and the final match was played today between Alif Cricket Club and Asraria Cricket Club.

The team of Asraria CC put up a stellar performance to clinch the title. The award-winning team and players were felicitated during an impressive presentation ceremony by the chief guest, Commanding Officer, Helipad Battalion. Mubashar Sheikh was declared as the best batsman, while Imtiaz Dar bagged the best bowler trophy and Mubashar Sheikh from Asraria CC was crowned as the man of the series.

Representatives of District Youth Services and Sports Office (DYSSO), were also present during the event. The tournament served as a platform to showcase the cricketing talent of the youth of Kishtwar and prepare them for a sporting career at the State/ National level.”

The youth praised the efforts of the Army for conducting such a mega Cricket tournament.